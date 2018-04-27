New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Grounding Inc

Crimson Dragon coming to Xbox One

Even after a demo leaked onto Xbox Live Arcade in January, we've heard little from Panzer Dragoon creator Yukio Futatsugi's dragon-y Kinect shooter. No release date, no further details. Nothing. Oh. That's probably because developer Grounding Inc has been working on bringing it to Xbox One.

Hello, Meet Lola