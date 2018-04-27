Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! is coming in late February
After being pushed back to spring, the VR return of the quirky Space Channel 5 franchise may be coming sooner than expected.
After being pushed back to spring, the VR return of the quirky Space Channel 5 franchise may be coming sooner than expected.
Hey there, space cats! It's time for a new adventure with Ulala!
Crimson Dragon now has a free update available. At 4GB, it's pretty big, but it'll add co-op and competitive multiplayer, along with a new Insane difficulty.
Crimson Dragon will be a budget title, launching alongside the Xbox One for $19.99.
Even after a demo leaked onto Xbox Live Arcade in January, we've heard little from Panzer Dragoon creator Yukio Futatsugi's dragon-y Kinect shooter. No release date, no further details. Nothing. Oh. That's probably because developer Grounding Inc has been working on bringing it to Xbox One.
A Crimson Dragon demo was briefly released on Xbox Live in Japan, leading one user to capture a stage on video.
The code-name "Project Draco" has been replaced with the game's official title, Crimson Dragon. We also learned new Kinect control details alongside the announcement.
Project Draco head Yukio Futatsugi talks about the difficulties of developing for a Kinect-exclusive game.