Nintendo passed on Chuhai Labs founder's pitch for a realistic F-Zero game
Before Vitei rebranded to Chuhai Labs, founder Giles Goddard revealed his studio pitched a realistic F-Zero game to Nintendo, which was turned down.
Before Vitei rebranded to Chuhai Labs, founder Giles Goddard revealed his studio pitched a realistic F-Zero game to Nintendo, which was turned down.
Giles Goddard of Vitei and Chuhai Labs and former programmer at Nintendo wouldn't mind returning to the Star Fox series with an on-rails shooter.