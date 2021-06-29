Nintendo passed on Chuhai Labs founder's pitch for a realistic F-Zero game Before Vitei rebranded to Chuhai Labs, founder Giles Goddard revealed his studio pitched a realistic F-Zero game to Nintendo, which was turned down.

Giles Goddard has quite some history with Nintendo. He was one of the developer’s first Western employees, a co-programmer on the very first Star Fox, and even after he left to form Vitei Backdoor (now Chuhai Labs), he still worked in collaboration with Nintendo on various titles such as Steel Diver. However, not everything Goddard wanted to do got greenlight. He recently shared various stories of things he would have liked to work on with Nintendo, including a pitch for a realistic F-Zero game which was ultimately turned down.

Goddard recently revealed these stories when he came on a recent GameXplain video interview as a guest. According to Goddard, back when Chuhai Labs was Vitei, his team pitched Nintendo an F-Zero racing game with rather unique and realism-based physics.

“We just made a demo of some really cool F-Zero cars going around this crazy track, and just hundreds of the cars using AI to sort of race each other. But they’d all have realistic physics, like really ultra, sort of a bit too over-the-top realistic, so the hovering was actually caused by four jets in the bottom sort of adjusting themselves – way too over the top. But it meant that if you killed one of the jets it would end up sinking, and if you killed the other one it’d flip over and all this kind of stuff.”

So what happened to it? Well, according to Goddard, it was killed by the fact that Nintendo is apparently really hard to work with when it comes to the company’s prior IPs.

“We were stuck in a catch-22 working with Nintendo because we’d say to them, ‘We wanna do this F-Zero game. Can you give us all this money?’ And they’d say, ‘Well you don’t have enough people.’ And I’d say, ‘Well if we had the money we could get the people,” you know. So it was forever this ridiculous catch-22 with them wanting us to make a game, us pitching a game, and then them saying you don’t have enough people. Alright, so what do we do? Do we just find a lump of cash from somewhere, then get the people, then go back to you with the proposal? So it was difficult working with them.”

Goddard mentioned in the same interview that he’d also like to return to the Star Fox series, but he’s not the only one with dreams of a new F-Zero. SEGA's Toshihiro Nagoshi (who worked on GameCube’s F-Zero GX) also recently shared that he’d love to work on a new, challenging F-Zero game. It would be interesting to see these two come together on this topic, or perhaps what could have been. But it seems like it would be a tough sell to Nintendo either way.