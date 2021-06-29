New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo passed on Chuhai Labs founder's pitch for a realistic F-Zero game

Before Vitei rebranded to Chuhai Labs, founder Giles Goddard revealed his studio pitched a realistic F-Zero game to Nintendo, which was turned down.
TJ Denzer
2

Giles Goddard has quite some history with Nintendo. He was one of the developer’s first Western employees, a co-programmer on the very first Star Fox, and even after he left to form Vitei Backdoor (now Chuhai Labs), he still worked in collaboration with Nintendo on various titles such as Steel Diver. However, not everything Goddard wanted to do got greenlight. He recently shared various stories of things he would have liked to work on with Nintendo, including a pitch for a realistic F-Zero game which was ultimately turned down.

Goddard recently revealed these stories when he came on a recent GameXplain video interview as a guest. According to Goddard, back when Chuhai Labs was Vitei, his team pitched Nintendo an F-Zero racing game with rather unique and realism-based physics.

So what happened to it? Well, according to Goddard, it was killed by the fact that Nintendo is apparently really hard to work with when it comes to the company’s prior IPs.

Goddard mentioned in the same interview that he’d also like to return to the Star Fox series, but he’s not the only one with dreams of a new F-Zero. SEGA's Toshihiro Nagoshi (who worked on GameCube’s F-Zero GX) also recently shared that he’d love to work on a new, challenging F-Zero game. It would be interesting to see these two come together on this topic, or perhaps what could have been. But it seems like it would be a tough sell to Nintendo either way.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

