The Witcher's Geralt brings his slaying ways to Fortnite today
Leave your potions and poisons behind and bring only your swords and signs as you take up the mantle of Geralt in Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass!
Geralt of Rivia jumps games again, this time arriving in Monster Hunter: World in February.
Embark on Geralt's first-ever adventure for the low price of free.