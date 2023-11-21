Destiny 2 gets The Witcher crossover cosmetics this November 2023 Starting next week, you can gird your Guardian in Witcher wear that will include armor ornaments, Ghost shells, a unique Sparrow, and more.

It looks like CD Projekt RED and Bungie are teaming up on something new for Destiny 2. Bungie announced upcoming Witcher crossover cosmetics coming to the game that will allow you to dress your Guardian in new garb inspired by Geralt of Rivia. These cosmetics will include armor skins, a unique Sparrow, and more, and they’re set to arrive at the end of this month.

Bungie announced Destiny 2’s Witcher crossover cosmetics in a press release this week, as well as on the Destiny Twitter. Starting on November 28, 2023, Destiny 2 players will be able to purchase cosmetics from the Witcher crossover. Done in collaboration with CD Projekt RED, these cosmetics include armor ornaments for all three Destiny classes that look similar to the armors and garbs of Geralt. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a Witcher-themed Sparrow, Ghost shell, emotes, finishers, and more.

Source: Bungie

If previous crossover cosmetics are any indication, it can be easily assumed that the Witcher crossover cosmetics will only be available via Silver. The Fortnite skins ran at around 1500 Silver (a $15 USD purchase) a piece, while Assasssin’s Creed skins ran around 2000 Silver ($20 USD). We haven’t seen prices on the latest cosmetics yet, but it seems unlikely that they’ll run differently than previous sets.

Even so, the option to be able to dress your Guardians like Geralt in Destiny 2 might be a little too tempting for some Guardians to ignore. Want to know exactly what you can get and at what price? Stay tuned when the Witcher cosmetic set comes to Destiny 2 later this November. We’ll share more details as they become available in the Destiny 2 topic.