Destiny 2 leak suggests Fortnite crossover skins coming in Season 18

It would appear that Bungie and Epic Games are teaming up to bring some well-known Fortnite skins to Destiny 2.
TJ Denzer
Image via Bungie
Fortnite is a game that is chockfull of crossover content, but it’s not often we get to see Fortnite’s original content end up in other games. That might be changing with Bungie as Destiny 2 prepares to launch its upcoming Season 18. A recent leak suggests that as part of the new season, Bungie and Epic Games are collaborating to bring some classic Fortnite skins over to Destiny 2 as new sets of armor for Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans.

This leak was shared by a couple of well-known leakers and dataminers in the Fortnite and Destiny communities. MidaRado first noticed graphics for the skins on the Fortnite end, where Destiny dataminer Ginsor seemingly backed up the leak with graphics reportedly discovered on Bungie’s websites. The skins in question are popular Fortnite skins adapted as armor pieces for Destiny 2. They include variants of the Black Knight skin from Fortnite Season 2 for Titans, the Drift Mask skin for Warlocks, and the Omega skin for Hunters. Current speculation suggests that these skins could be ornamental piece of armor (covering up other pieces of armor as decorative swaps while players still enjoy those armors’ benefits).

MidaRado's leak and claim of Fortnite skins coming to Destiny 2 as part of Season 18.
Fortnite dataminer and leaker MidaRado spotted the graphics for the alleged Fortnite x Destiny 2 crossover event as Season 18's reveal dawns this week.
Source: Twitter

This wouldn’t be the first major crossover that Destiny has had. Just recently, as Bungie celebrated its 30th anniversary, it also brought adaptations of classic Halo weapons to Destiny 2, including the Magnum, Energy Sword, and Battle Rifle. However, where Halo is close to home for Bungie as the franchise that made the developer famous, the Fortnite crossover is a little more outlandish. Nonetheless, if the skins are indeed coming to Destiny 2 when Season 18 launches, they are looking well-made and like a natural part of Destiny’s equipment pool.

With Season 18 set to be revealed in Destiny 2 this week, it feels like we won’t be waiting long to find out if this Fortnite crossover is being revealed. Stay tuned for official announcements from Bungie and Epic Games, right here at Shacknews.

