Game Gear Micro revealed by Sega ahead of 60th anniversary
Sega's 60th anniversary is tomorrow and the company has given a sneak peek at the Game Gear Micro.
Sega's 60th anniversary is tomorrow and the company has given a sneak peek at the Game Gear Micro.
Someone bought a Game Gear game in the year of our Sonic lord 2018.
Nintendo outlined more than a dozen Game Gear titles coming to the 3DS eShop today, including various Sonic games, Columns, and Shining Force 2.
Despite a weaker stable of games, Game Gear emulation on 3DS puts others to shame.
Nintendo announced today that Game Gear titles will hit the 3DS on March 15. The first three include Sonic: Triple Trouble, Shinobi, and Dragon Crystal.
Sega provides a first look at the border and system options for its Game Gear Virtual Console games.
It appears the (game) gears are finally in motion. The ESRB has rated two Game Gear games for release on the 3DS.