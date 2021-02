Endless racer Race the Sun lights up next week

We've seen hordes of endless runners zipping about since Canabalt launched four years ago, but most look very similar to each other. So come, look, see Race the Sun, a 3D "endless racer" which sees your solar-powered ship trying to stay in the light of the setting sun. Developer Flippfly today announced it'll launch for PC, Mac and Linux on August 19.