ShackStream: Whisker Squadron: Survivor has us doing barrel rolls on Indie-licious Indie-licious returns this week with Whisker Squadron: Survive serving up Star Fox-style gameplay goodness.

We sure do miss Star Fox. There really aren’t games quite like that anymore and Nintendo seems strangely mum on one of its awesome franchises. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean other developers can’t give the formula try. That’s where Whisker Squadron: Survivor comes in, which we’re playing on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Whisker Squadron: Survivor comes to us from the developers at Flippfly. It released in Steam Early Access on PC on August 21, 2023. You may also remember seeing it on our Shacknews E7 Indie-licious Showcase earlier this year. This is a roguelike take on the Star Fox formula, putting players in the role of feline pilots as they take on a vaporwave universe of enemy ships and bosses. Survive long enough and you’ll score upgrades to increase your abilities and keep your run going strong.

Join us as we play Whisker Squadron: Survivor on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel on 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

We’re suiting up and getting our trigger fingers ready. Tune in as we go live with Whisker Squadron: Survivor shortly on today’s episode of Indie-licious.