Flippfly's Whisker Squadron Kickstarter is live now

The creators of Race the Sun are back with a Kickstarter for their new game.
Donovan Erskine
1

The aerial combat genre isn’t nearly as saturated as it once was, but developer Flippfly is looking to try its hand. The indie studio has shown off Whisker Squadron, it’s upcoming procedurally generated flight game, but it’s going to need some help making the game a reality. The Kickstarter campaign to fund Whisker Squadron is now live.

The small team at Flippfly had been teasing Whisker Squadron for a while, and officially went live with the game’s Kickstarter campaign on April 6, 2021. “Whisker Squadron is our fresh take on forward scrolling aerial combat, featuring feline heroes, dynamic missions, and procedurally generated bosses and worlds,” the official Kickstarter page reads.

The game is aiming to launch in 2022 for both PC and consoles. Whisker Squadron has a goal of $30,000 and the campaign is set to run for the next 30 days, concluding on May 6. It’s tagged as an “all or nothing” campaign, meaning that the project will only move forward if its funding goal is reached. At the time of this writing, Whisker Squadron has already raised nearly a third of its goal, with hundreds of backers in just the first day. It certainly bodes well for Flippfly reaching that $30,000 goal.

This is Flippfly’s second Kickstarter, as the developer also used the fundraising website to gather resources to create Race the Sun. If you’re a fan of the team at Flippfly and want to see Whisker Squadron become a reality, you can support their Kickstarter campaign now.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

