Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity coming to Zero Latency VR locations in 2021
Players will be able to re-explore and fight for survival on Far Cry 3's Rook Island in Far Cry VR at Zero Latency VR entertainment locations starting in 2021.
B-movie zombies, martian arachnids, Viet Cong soldiers all appear in future Far Cry 5 DLC.
Ubisoft is making one of its most outrageous games, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, available for free on PC next week.
Ubisoft has finally revealed Far Cry 3, after first making mention of the game back in 2008.