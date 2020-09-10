New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity coming to Zero Latency VR locations in 2021

Players will be able to re-explore and fight for survival on Far Cry 3's Rook Island in Far Cry VR at Zero Latency VR entertainment locations starting in 2021.
TJ Denzer
1

Far Cry 3 is often considered to be one of the highlights of the series, and the one that set the stage and style for several games after it. Soon, players will be able to explore it in an all-new way. Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity has been announced, coming to Zero Latency VR locations and slated for launch sometime in 2021.

Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity was announced during the pre-show of the Ubisoft Beyond presentation on September 10, 2020. Coming to more than 45 Zero Latency VR entertainment locations throughout 22 countries in 2021, Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity will allow up to eight players to partake in a guns-a-blazin’ fight for survival across Far Cry 3’s Rook Island.

This story is still developing…

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

