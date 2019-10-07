New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

All Stories Tagged: Fallout 3

Fallout 4 Xbox One bundle launches in November

Fallout 4 Xbox One bundle launches in November

Microsoft has announced it will be releasing a Fallout 4 Xbox One bundle that includes the game, as well as Fallout 3, and a 1TB Xbox One console. We think it's the ideal bundle for Vault Dwellers who plan to spend countless hours with the game.

The 10 Best Fallout 3 Mods

The 10 Best Fallout 3 Mods

With Fallout 4 coming up on us very soon, this is the best time to dive straight into Fallout 3. But why put up with a plain old vanilla experience from 2009 when you can enhance it with a few choice mods? Here are 10 essential mods for a great Fallout 3 experience, with some curated by our esteemed Chatty community.

Hello, Meet Lola