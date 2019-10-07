Fallout 3 Remastered, Dishonored 3 & Doom Year Zero leaked in Microsoft documents
Leaked court documents from the Microsoft FTC trial revealed a slew of unannounced Bethesda titles.
The Fallout Legacy Collection is real, and Bethesda has asked fans to "stand by" for preorder in the United Kingdom.
The first 100 Xbox One backwards compatible games have been revealed, and there are a number of noteworthy games in this list.
Microsoft has announced it will be releasing a Fallout 4 Xbox One bundle that includes the game, as well as Fallout 3, and a 1TB Xbox One console. We think it's the ideal bundle for Vault Dwellers who plan to spend countless hours with the game.
With Fallout 4 coming up on us very soon, this is the best time to dive straight into Fallout 3. But why put up with a plain old vanilla experience from 2009 when you can enhance it with a few choice mods? Here are 10 essential mods for a great Fallout 3 experience, with some curated by our esteemed Chatty community.
Bethesda has announced it will be releasing a special Fallout Anthology collection in September.
