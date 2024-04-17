Fallout 3 Three Dog voice actor would love to be part of the Prime Video TV series Fans have been pining for the radio broadcasts of Erik Todd Dellums in Amazon Prime Video's Fallout series, and he would be happy to oblige.

Anyone who has ever played Fallout 3 likely recognizes the iconic musings and radio DJing of Erik Todd Dellums as Three Dog. His voice is there whenever you’ve got the radio turned on and tuned into Galaxy News Radio, and with the success of Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout TV series, fans have been wanting him back in the Fallout universe. What’s better, Dellums would be happy to come back to Fallout as a radio host if the series has room for him, but he’d also like to do a different character with a darker (but still hilarious) tone.

Dellums shared his thoughts on the Fallout TV series and a possibility of involvement with it via his personal social media. When a fan pointed out that it’d be cool if Dellums reprised his Three Dog character from Fallout 3 in the show, he shared enthusiasm for a return to the Fallout universe. His own caveat? He’d like to try a character different from Three Dog.

I would love to voice a new DJ in the #FalloutOnPrime series! Darker than Three Dog, but just as funny and alluring! I've got something new to unleash! Seeking Todd Howard!

It seems Dellums is more than on board if anyone running the Fallout show wants to give him a call. Fans would certainly appreciate it, as well. Three Dog’s voice was a constant companion for many throughout their adventures in Fallout 3’s Capital Wasteland. It was even cooler when you got to meet the character himself and engage in a few lengthy quests on his behalf.Throughout the game, Three Dog would recount stories of major events, keeping the citizens of the destroyed DC area in the know on current news.

There’s no telling if Erik Todd Dellums actually gets the call for Fallout Season 2, but it seems the desire is there on the parts of the actor and the fans. The popularity of the show makes Season 2 feel like an "when" instead of a "if" as well. As we watch for signs of another season from Amazon Prime Video, stay tuned for further updates and coverage of the show right here at Shacknews.