Rust hits the road with Vehicles beta
Survivors in Rust are gearing up for a road trip, as Facepunch launches the Vehicles beta.
Garry Newman is getting a bit tired of the 'ping pong loop.'
By adopting an (unintentionally) dismissive tone and hand-waving away gender as a nonissue in Rust, the Rust developer revealed a fundamental lack of understanding toward its community.
I foresee everyone, everywhere being absolutely fine with this.
Facepunch Studios reveals upcoming survival game, Before.
Rust is still in development, but one of Facepunch Studios' developers is also starting work on an arcade-style shooter with RPG elements called Riftlight.
Rust implemented a new anti-cheat measure over the weekend called CheatPunch and it has already successfully removed 4,621 cheaters.
With Rust having grown into a game about surviving the natural world and its inhabitants, Facepunch Studios has acknowledged that zombies have outlived their usefulness and removed them from the game entirely.
Garry's Mod, the popular Source-engine-powered physics sandbox, has earned more than $22 million for creator by Garry Newman and his team at Facepunch Studios, Newman told fans in a recent Q&A. Of course, he didn't get to keep all of it.