Rust kills off zombie population

With Rust having grown into a game about surviving the natural world and its inhabitants, Facepunch Studios has acknowledged that zombies have outlived their usefulness and removed them from the game entirely.

Garry's Mod has earned $22 million over seven years

Garry's Mod, the popular Source-engine-powered physics sandbox, has earned more than $22 million for creator by Garry Newman and his team at Facepunch Studios, Newman told fans in a recent Q&A. Of course, he didn't get to keep all of it.

