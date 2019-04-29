Etika NYC mural is now a Pokestop in Pokemon Go
In honor and memorial of his efforts for the Pokemon and Nintendo community, A mural to Desmond 'Etika' Amofah was made into an official Pokestop in Pokemon Go.
In honor and memorial of his efforts for the Pokemon and Nintendo community, A mural to Desmond 'Etika' Amofah was made into an official Pokestop in Pokemon Go.
When Buffa takes his annual trip to South America (on business, of course), the boys play their favorite game of all.
NYPD has confirmed that popular YouTuber Etika is dead at the age of 29.
YouTuber Etika was arrested while streaming live on Instagram in what could have been a swatting incident.