EA Sports UFC 4 preview: The evolution of MMA
Mixed martial arts have changed drastically since UFC 3, and EA Sports UFC 4 looks to keep pace with major improvements across the board.
Find out the exact EA Sports UFC 4 release date for the PS4 and Xbox One.
