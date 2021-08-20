NHL 22 pre-order bonuses & price guide

NHL 22 is a little less than two months away, and most of us who play Chel already know we’re going to buy this one too. The only question left is which edition do we need? This depends on several factors, such as if you want early access, or if you have friends playing on older console generations like the PS4 and Xbox One. Let’s get after it.

Which edition of NHL 22 should you buy?

If you’re already planning to buy NHL 22, pre-ordering the game makes a lot of sense since it comes with certain in-game bonuses. In this guide, I’ll be breaking down what you get with each edition, and why it might matter. One reason it doesn't matter, however, is that Auston Matthews is your NHL 22 cover athlete, even if there were quite a few suitable candidates.

NHL 22 Standard Edition

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of NHL 22 provides the following bonuses:

Up to 2 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs (1 per month for 2 months)

5 World of Chel X-Factor Zone Ability unlocks

2 Be a Pro X-Factor Slot unlocks, XP boost, and bonus Trait Points

1 unlocked Hockey Bag

NHL 22 X-Factor Edition

Dual entitlement

Up to 10 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs (2 per month for 5 months)

5 World of Chel X-Factor Zone Ability unlocks

2 Be a Pro X-Factor Slot unlocks, XP boost, and bonus Trait Points

5 unlocked Hockey Bags

3-days early access

HUT X-Factor Player Choice Pack (2 of 25)

HUT X-Factor Power-Up Starter Pack

Up to 4 HUT X Factor Power-Up Packs (1 per month for 4 months, starting November 2021)

The question of which edition you should buy is a loaded one. For me, the obvious reason to buy the X-Factor Edition is for the early access on October 12. However, the X-Factor Edition also includes the dual entitlement, which means a current gen and previous gen copy of the game. On PlayStation, this is a PS5 and PS4 copy. On Xbox, this is an Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One copy. This will allow players with the new consoles to play with their friends on older consoles since NHL 22 is not cross generational.

NHL 22 pricing

There’s also the price to consider, and I can’t help you with that. You’ll have to figure out what is worth it to you and within your budget. The X-Factor edition is $99 USD / $129.99 CAD across the board, while the Standard Edition is $69.99 USD for PS5 and $59.99 USD for PS4. Those in Canada will see the PS5 version at $69.99 CAD and the PS4 version at $79.99 CAD. No, that is not a typo; the Standard Edition of NHL 22 for PS4 costs $10 more than the Standard Edition for the PS5. I've reached out for clarification on whether or not this is an error, and will update this guide when I hear back.

The jump from the Standard Edition to the X-Factor Edition is huge no matter which country you’re in. If you can hold off on the early access and aren’t a PS5/Xbox Series X/S owner needing to play with friends who still own a PS4 or Xbox One, I’d suggest the Standard Edition. You can buy more games with the cash you’ll save, and I seriously doubt you’ll miss the in-game perks and whatnot.

There you have it; a breakdown of NHL 22 pre-orders, bonuses, and prices. Which version you buy will depend on many factors, but hopefully you’ve gotten a clearer picture from this guide. You can find more guides and features about EA Vancouver’s latest offering of puck with our NHL 22 topic page.