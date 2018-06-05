Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Learn more about raids, quests, classes, exotic gear and more with Shacknews' strategy guide for all things related to Destiny 2.
Avoid running aimlessly around the Dreaming City in Destiny 2 and start using the Ascendant Challenge schedule and location table.
Bungie details the Annual Pass, Gambit, the bow and arrow, and a new raid in Forsaken.