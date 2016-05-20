Alleged Twitch DMCA takedowns follow the beta launch of Soundtrack
Soundtrack by Twitch recently launched in a beta form yesterday, and conveniently enough, several streamers are reporting DMCA takedown notices on their content a day later.
Soundtrack by Twitch recently launched in a beta form yesterday, and conveniently enough, several streamers are reporting DMCA takedown notices on their content a day later.
Shortly after FOX complained to YouTube that the clip infringed on its copyright, YouTube took it down.