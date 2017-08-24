Deathloop director confirms that it is connected to the Dishonored universe
Director Dinga Bakaba confirmed in a recent Xbox Podcast that Deathloop takes place sometime after Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Director Dinga Bakaba confirmed in a recent Xbox Podcast that Deathloop takes place sometime after Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Creative Director Harvey Smith reflects on eight years of development of the Dishonored series and shares how Death of the Outsider draws the franchise's current story to a close.