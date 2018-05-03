Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny coming to Switch in 2021
During the latest Nintendo Direct, the next Disgaea title was officially revealed.
Disgaea pulls a Yakuza 6, with the demo now pulled.
If you missed out on the first game when it debuted, now's your chance to try it!
NIS America is bringing the full experience of Disgaea 5 to Nintendo's latest system.
Over 10 years later, Disgaea is finally making its way to PC.
NIS America has announced the official release date for Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance as well as details on a special Launch Edition.
Prepare for a new Disgaea game on the PlayStation 4 next fall, doods!
Disgaea 4 is coming to Vita with added features.
NIS America is bringing PlayStation 3 RPGs Disgaea Dimension 2: A Brighter Darkness, The Guilded Fate Paradox, and Time and Eternity to North America this year.
Nippon Ichi's hardcore Disgaea series is coming to the PlayStation Vita with a brand new subtitle and brand new content and will take advantage of the Vita's GPS and rear touch features.