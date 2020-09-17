New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny coming to Switch in 2021

During the latest Nintendo Direct, the next Disgaea title was officially revealed.
Donovan Erskine
1

In the midst of a chaotic week for gaming news, Nintendo threw their hat in the ring, hosting a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase on September 17 where they showed off new titles coming to Switch from their publishing partners. During the stream, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny was announced. The latest entry in the series will be a Switch exclusive and is set to launch in 2021.

The announcement of Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny was coupled with a brand new trailer, which can be seen below. Developer Nippon Ichi shed some light on the game’s story, providing additional details on the official website

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will include tactical combat, as well as some new gameplay elements new to the Disgaea franchise. The developer has also implemented some customizable settings to help players tune the difficulty to what suits them best.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is set to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch during the Summer 2021 season. The September 17 Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase featured several other announcements, including a new Monster Hunter title, as well as the reveal of Ori and the Will of the Wisps coming to Switch.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

