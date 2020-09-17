Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny coming to Switch in 2021 During the latest Nintendo Direct, the next Disgaea title was officially revealed.

In the midst of a chaotic week for gaming news, Nintendo threw their hat in the ring, hosting a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase on September 17 where they showed off new titles coming to Switch from their publishing partners. During the stream, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny was announced. The latest entry in the series will be a Switch exclusive and is set to launch in 2021.

The announcement of Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny was coupled with a brand new trailer, which can be seen below. Developer Nippon Ichi shed some light on the game’s story, providing additional details on the official website.

“Zed is a boastful zombie who wallows on the lowest rung on the Netherworld ladder alongside his sister Bieko. When a God of Destruction threatens their way of (un)life, Zed must harness his unique ability of Super Reincarnation to stand against the approaching menace. Along the way, he will unite with twisted and colorful denizens of different Netherworlds, face challenges around and within, and see if even an undying hooligan like himself can defy the odds!”

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will include tactical combat, as well as some new gameplay elements new to the Disgaea franchise. The developer has also implemented some customizable settings to help players tune the difficulty to what suits them best.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is set to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch during the Summer 2021 season. The September 17 Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase featured several other announcements, including a new Monster Hunter title, as well as the reveal of Ori and the Will of the Wisps coming to Switch.