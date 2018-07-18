Unboxing & Review: Digimon Survive Mystery Box
Almost as mysterious as what's driving the Digimon Survive story itself, Head of Video Greg Burke opens up a box filled with unknown goodies from Bandai Namco.
Almost as mysterious as what's driving the Digimon Survive story itself, Head of Video Greg Burke opens up a box filled with unknown goodies from Bandai Namco.
Strategy RPG gameplay and visual novel style combine in the upcoming Nintendo Switch and PS4 release Digimon Survive.
A new chapter in the Digimon story will soon be available on the PlayStation 4.