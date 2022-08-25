Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unboxing & Review: Digimon Survive Mystery Box

Almost as mysterious as what's driving the Digimon Survive story itself, Head of Video Greg Burke opens up a box filled with unknown goodies from Bandai Namco.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Digimon has maintained its popularity across anime circles and it has stayed alive and kicking in the video game world. Digimon Survive is the latest entry in the long-running series and Head of Video Greg Burke recently received a mysterious box in the mail. Let's open it up and see what it is.

While Greg opens up the bag, let's talk about what Digimon Survive is. First revealed way back in 2018 by Bandai Namco and developer Hyde, Digimon Survive features a mixture of visual novelized storytelling, the kind of storytelling that the Digimon series has been known for, and tactical RPG battles. However, there's also a spooky mystery at the center of this tale. This will pave the way for some interesting mechanics, including instances where you'll use your in-game phone to find hidden items.

Thanks to Bandai Namco for the mystery bag and we hope you enjoy seeing what's inside. Digimon Survive is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. For more unboxing videos like this one, as well as other gameplay videos and interviews, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

