Unboxing & Review: Digimon Survive Mystery Box Almost as mysterious as what's driving the Digimon Survive story itself, Head of Video Greg Burke opens up a box filled with unknown goodies from Bandai Namco.

Digimon has maintained its popularity across anime circles and it has stayed alive and kicking in the video game world. Digimon Survive is the latest entry in the long-running series and Head of Video Greg Burke recently received a mysterious box in the mail. Let's open it up and see what it is.

While Greg opens up the bag, let's talk about what Digimon Survive is. First revealed way back in 2018 by Bandai Namco and developer Hyde, Digimon Survive features a mixture of visual novelized storytelling, the kind of storytelling that the Digimon series has been known for, and tactical RPG battles. However, there's also a spooky mystery at the center of this tale. This will pave the way for some interesting mechanics, including instances where you'll use your in-game phone to find hidden items.

Thanks to Bandai Namco for the mystery bag and we hope you enjoy seeing what's inside. Digimon Survive is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. For more unboxing videos like this one, as well as other gameplay videos and interviews, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.