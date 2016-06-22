Hotline Miami 2 begins killing in Q3 2014

You squeeze your hands tight and grit your teeth. You're holding it in for now, but how much longer? How soon before you snap and the next punk you see takes a crowbar to the teeth? Hang in there, friend. You've only got between five and eight months to wait until you can let that tension out in a safe way, as Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is coming in the third quarter of this year.