Hotline Miami Collection launches on Xbox One today
Players who want to re-explore the brutality of Hotline Miami and its sequel or check it out for the first time can get the Hotline Miami Collection on Xbox One today.
Players who want to re-explore the brutality of Hotline Miami and its sequel or check it out for the first time can get the Hotline Miami Collection on Xbox One today.
After six months in beta, the release is now official.
Gallons of 8-bit blood spill in Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, an action game where you play as a psychotic killer that must figure out the most efficient way to wipe out everyone on a level. Is becoming a masked killing machine as much fun as before, or does the sequel fizzle out? Our review.
Hotline Miami 2 will finally be releasing next month across multiple platforms. Are you ready to accept the call?
The collaboration between Overkill and Dennaton will begin in two short days.
Earlier this week, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number received a level editor. Shacknews had a chance to check it out during E3 2014.
E3's Monday has been filled to the brim with press conferences from major publishers, but Devolver Digital would like to squeeze in an announcement of their own. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is going to feature a new level editor that will allow users to create their own custom stages to share with their friends.
Coming this fall to PC, PS4, and Vita, the new trailer shows off the numerous ways you can murder--and collect points, of course.
You squeeze your hands tight and grit your teeth. You're holding it in for now, but how much longer? How soon before you snap and the next punk you see takes a crowbar to the teeth? Hang in there, friend. You've only got between five and eight months to wait until you can let that tension out in a safe way, as Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is coming in the third quarter of this year.