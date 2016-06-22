New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Dennaton Games

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Review: Call Again

Gallons of 8-bit blood spill in Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, an action game where you play as a psychotic killer that must figure out the most efficient way to wipe out everyone on a level. Is becoming a masked killing machine as much fun as before, or does the sequel fizzle out? Our review.

Hotline Miami 2 will include a level editor

E3's Monday has been filled to the brim with press conferences from major publishers, but Devolver Digital would like to squeeze in an announcement of their own. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is going to feature a new level editor that will allow users to create their own custom stages to share with their friends.

Hotline Miami 2 begins killing in Q3 2014

You squeeze your hands tight and grit your teeth. You're holding it in for now, but how much longer? How soon before you snap and the next punk you see takes a crowbar to the teeth? Hang in there, friend. You've only got between five and eight months to wait until you can let that tension out in a safe way, as Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is coming in the third quarter of this year.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola