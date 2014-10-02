Sega Heroes shutting down as Sega and Demiurge part ways
The mobile app Sega Heroes is shutting down in late May as five-year collaborators Sega and Demiurge pursue different paths.
Marvel Puzzle Quest is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is capping off the celebration by introducing the new Thor.
Puzzle Quest is coming back on Thursday with a new Marvel take. Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign will feature Marvel's finest on iOS and Android.
Gearbox's critically-panned Aliens: Colonial Marines will no longer see release on Wii U. A port for Nintendo's HD console was originally supposed to release in March, but Sega has finally confirmed that it is no longer happening.
Shoot Many Robots is now available for free on Android devices, and will be coming to iOS devices sometime soon.
Demiurge Studios is getting into the free-to-play game with Shoot Man Robots: Arena Kings, a standalone online spinoff of the 2D action game.
Demiurge Studios announced today that Shoot Many Robots is heading to Steam on April 6, and outlined some Valve-themed pre-order bonuses for the game.
Ubisoft and Demiurge announced today that the action shooter Shoot Many Robots will come to PSN on March 13 and XBLA on March 14. It will cost $9.99.