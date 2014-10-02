New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Aliens: Colonial Marines for Wii U canceled

Gearbox's critically-panned Aliens: Colonial Marines will no longer see release on Wii U. A port for Nintendo's HD console was originally supposed to release in March, but Sega has finally confirmed that it is no longer happening.

Shoot Many Robots coming mid-March

Ubisoft and Demiurge announced today that the action shooter Shoot Many Robots will come to PSN on March 13 and XBLA on March 14. It will cost $9.99.

