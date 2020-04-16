Sega Heroes shutting down as Sega and Demiurge part ways The mobile app Sega Heroes is shutting down in late May as five-year collaborators Sega and Demiurge pursue different paths.

Sega and Demiurge Studios have made the decision to part ways and shut down their joint effort, mobile title Sega Heroes.nThe official notice of closure was posted to the official Sega Heroes homepage with the bad news.

"After five years of fruitful collaboration, SEGA and Demiurge have decided to take different paths. In a common agreement, Demiurge is to assume full ownership of their studio. Regrettably, that means that we will have to discontinue SEGA Heroes," the blog read.

Starting today, all in-app purchases have been deactivated. A glut of content has been unlocked as well. Legendary Events, Dramagen Boss Battles, and the complete Yakuza set is available. Daily Rewards will now grant plenty of gems, with all VIP levels granted to all players.

Just five days later, the Sega Heroes servers will be deactivated completely. If you made a real purchase on or after March 17, 2020, you can follow a special process to receive a refund.

Rest in peace, Sega Heroes! We hardly knew ye, since it's been only about 2 years since the game opened up. Hopefully one day we'll get a bigger, better world for all of our favorite Sega heroes in one location.