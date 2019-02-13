Daemon X Machina now lets you pilot mechs as Geralt and Ciri
In the coolest crossover we've seen on Switch in some time, Daemon X Machina features characters from The Witcher to liven things up.
Mech shooter Daemon X Machina now has a release date and is just a few months away.
We've been waiting for more information on Daemon X Machina and can inject it right into our veins today with the Prototype Missions demo.