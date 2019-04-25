The Myst Documentary - Philip Shane Interview
Documentary filmmaker Phillip Shane is working with Myst creators Robyn and Rand Miller on a Kickstarter of a Myst documentary, set to explore the creation of the famous adventure game.
Firmament has met its lofty Kickstarter goal, and now the team will help old school adventure game fans scratch their retro itch.
The Myst- and Riven-inspired title is finally available for VR after some optimizations
A VR version for Rift coming soon.
Released in 1993, Cyan's adventure game Myst used shiny new CD-ROM technology to deliver then-astonishing pre-rendered graphics. Released in 2000, realMyst was a 3D remake showing, hey, we can do that in real-time now. Released last week, realMyst: Masterpiece Edition remakes realMyst because hey, you guys like HDified remakes, right?