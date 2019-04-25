New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition remakes Myst remake

Released in 1993, Cyan's adventure game Myst used shiny new CD-ROM technology to deliver then-astonishing pre-rendered graphics. Released in 2000, realMyst was a 3D remake showing, hey, we can do that in real-time now. Released last week, realMyst: Masterpiece Edition remakes realMyst because hey, you guys like HDified remakes, right?

