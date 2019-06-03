Microsoft acquires speech recognition company Nuance for $16 billion
Microsoft's Nuance deal is valued at $16 billion, in addition to $3 billion in debt.
Microsoft's Nuance deal is valued at $16 billion, in addition to $3 billion in debt.
Apple's smart home integration platform HomeKit is slated to receive updates that will make keeping your smart device more secure from cyberattacks.
Cancelled and lapsed subscriptions will have access to cloud saves for up to 180 days if the user opts back into the service.
The Azure service is being used by the immigration enforcement entity and employees aren't a fan of this.
Microsoft could be combining two of its most popular services into one entity