Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story from Runner3 makers coming next week
The makers of the BIT.TRIP series are now setting their sights on Ziggs.
The makers of the BIT.TRIP series are now setting their sights on Ziggs.
Bubsy: Paws on Fire is the second Bubsy revival game for the new gaming generation. But Bubsy now has some top level indie talent behind him.
These are the games we're ashamed to love.
Does Choice Provision's latest rhythmic platformer Runner3 live up to the series' high standards? Find out in our review.
The third game in the Runner series is almost off to the races, but Switch and PC owners will be getting a bit of a headstart.
Choice Provisions has announced the sequel no one expected as Runner3 is scheduled to launch in 2017.
Gaijin Games, known for the BIT.TRIP series, has undergone a name change. The newly-named Choice Provisions also offered some details on two new titles currently in the works.