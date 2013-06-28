EVE Galaxy Conquest 4X strategy mobile spinoff revealed at EVE Fanfest 2023
Developed by CCP Shanghai, EVE Galaxy Conquest brings the MMO's space battles to a 4X strategy format, with a soft launch on mobile planned for Q4 2023.
CCP says it will be offering "near-monthly" updates over the next six months, through a special arrangement with Sony to speed up the submissions process.
Dust 514 has officially launched, according to publisher CCP. To mark the occasion, the studio released three new item bundles to boost new players.
A Dust 514 update called "Uprising" is scheduled for May 6, and will bring major changes to the skill system. So major, in fact, that CCP is letting users re-spec and refunding the in-game currency.
Now that Dust 514 is all snuggled up alongside EVE Online on one single server, the PlayStation 3-exclusive MMOFPS is almost ready to let everyone in. After six months of a closed beta which players could pay their way into, it'll enter open beta on January 22, so all and sundry can became pawns in someone else's cross-game scheming.
Dust 514 servers will be making the migration to EVE Online servers this Thursday, starting the process of finally integrating the two games into one whole universe.
Dust 514 creator CCP has released a new dev diary focused entirely on the design and functions of vehicles in the game.
Dust 514 will remain in closed beta through the end of 2012, according to CCP executive David Reid.
Dust 514 may outlive the PlayStation 3, as CCP executive producer Jonathan Lander says the team has a 5-year plan for the game, and other ideas that could make it last much longer.
Sony president Jack Tretton says Dust 514 is scheduled for release next month.