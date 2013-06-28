New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dust 514 open beta launches next week

Now that Dust 514 is all snuggled up alongside EVE Online on one single server, the PlayStation 3-exclusive MMOFPS is almost ready to let everyone in. After six months of a closed beta which players could pay their way into, it'll enter open beta on January 22, so all and sundry can became pawns in someone else's cross-game scheming.

Dust 514 to outlive PlayStation 3, says CCP

Dust 514 may outlive the PlayStation 3, as CCP executive producer Jonathan Lander says the team has a 5-year plan for the game, and other ideas that could make it last much longer.

