Carmageddon screeches onto iOS, free for today

If you commute on public transport but fancy recreating the pure murderous rage inspired by driving to work, you're in luck, as Stainless Games today launched the iOS edition of its vintage bloody racer Carmageddon. As Stainless promised during its Kickstarter campaign for Carmageddon: Reincarnation, the pocket edition is free for the first 24 hours.

Carmageddon smashes into GOG today

As promised, Carmaggedon today screeched onto the GOG store, leaving bloody treadmarks and a light shower of viscera. With Carmageddon Reincarnation coming thanks to a successful Kickstarter, now's a fine time to revisit Stainless Games' open world-ish splatty race 'em up, or see what all the fuss is about for the first time.

Carmageddon ploughing into GOG

The original Carmageddon is due to screech onto GOG "in the coming months," ploughing through pedestrians and leaving bloody skidmarks. It'll cost $10, but has been added as a perk for the Carmageddon: Reincarnation Kickstarter too.

