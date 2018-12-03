Carmageddon screeches onto iOS, free for today

If you commute on public transport but fancy recreating the pure murderous rage inspired by driving to work, you're in luck, as Stainless Games today launched the iOS edition of its vintage bloody racer Carmageddon. As Stainless promised during its Kickstarter campaign for Carmageddon: Reincarnation, the pocket edition is free for the first 24 hours.