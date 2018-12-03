Wreckfest gets Carmageddon crossover, includes zombie pedestrians
Two iconic car-wrecking franchises come together for an unexpected crossover.
Hero of classic PC game restoration THQ Nordic has added another feather to its ever-growing cap.
Prepare to run over pedestrians, bears, and... aliens?
Carmageddon is coming to Android on May 10, and will be free for the first 24 hours.
If you commute on public transport but fancy recreating the pure murderous rage inspired by driving to work, you're in luck, as Stainless Games today launched the iOS edition of its vintage bloody racer Carmageddon. As Stainless promised during its Kickstarter campaign for Carmageddon: Reincarnation, the pocket edition is free for the first 24 hours.
As promised, Carmaggedon today screeched onto the GOG store, leaving bloody treadmarks and a light shower of viscera. With Carmageddon Reincarnation coming thanks to a successful Kickstarter, now's a fine time to revisit Stainless Games' open world-ish splatty race 'em up, or see what all the fuss is about for the first time.
The Kickstarter campaign to fund Carmageddon: Reincarnation for PC ended last night at $625,143, having passed its $400k goal last week. Stainless confirmed there'll also be Mac and Linux versions, as well as co-op and split-screen play.
Ultraviolence fans, rejoice! Stainless Games has passed the $400,000 Kickstarter goal for Carmageddon: Reincarnation on Sunday, so its splatfest of a racer shall indeed be made.
The original Carmageddon is due to screech onto GOG "in the coming months," ploughing through pedestrians and leaving bloody skidmarks. It'll cost $10, but has been added as a perk for the Carmageddon: Reincarnation Kickstarter too.
Although already "announced," the developer is now turning to Kickstarter to raise crowdsourced funds for Carmageddon: Reincarnation.