Wreckfest gets Carmageddon crossover, includes zombie pedestrians
Two iconic car-wrecking franchises come together for an unexpected crossover.
Hero of classic PC game restoration THQ Nordic has added another feather to its ever-growing cap.
Carmageddon creator Stainless has reacquired the rights to the bloody, newspaper-enraging, combat-racer series and is working on a new game, Carmageddon: Reincarnation, for a downloadable release next year.