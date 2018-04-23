BloodRayne & its sequel get enhanced PC editions under Ziggurat Interactive
Ziggurat and Terminal Reality have come together to spruce up the third-person vampire horror titles BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2.
Ziggurat and Terminal Reality have come together to spruce up the third-person vampire horror titles BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2.
Exclusive Infernal Engine patents are the center of Terminal Reality's complaint against Microsoft.
BloodRayne: The Shroud, a 3DS title revealed by Nintendo's E3 announcement, has been put "on hold" according to a Majesco response to a Facebook fan inquiry.