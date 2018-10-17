Bill Gates to step down from Berkshire Hathaway & Microsoft's boards
While Gates says his involvement with Microsoft is by no means coming to an end, he will back out of his position with both boards to put more time into philanthropic work.
While Gates says his involvement with Microsoft is by no means coming to an end, he will back out of his position with both boards to put more time into philanthropic work.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates remembers friend and business partner in a touching note posted to his personal website.
Despite his grievances, Gates greenlit the decision to build a console to stop Sony from 'invading the living room.'