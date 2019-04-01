Letter from the Editor: We're taking off April Fool's Day 2021
The fine tradition we began last year of ignoring all this bullcrap continues.
The fine tradition we began last year of ignoring all this bullcrap continues.
Don't want to use a dating app to find your true love? StreamLoves, romantic matchmaking for streamers, has your back.
The moderators of one of the most popular subreddits are taking a stand against toxic internet posters on April Fools' Day 2019. r/Games will remain closed for the entire day.
A For Honor + Rabbids special April Fools' Day special mini-event has officially kicked off.
Shacknews has a brand new line of really high quality value products that are hitting the Shack Shop today!
Shacknews has a brand new line of really high quality value products that are hitting the Shack Shop today!
Shacknews has a brand new line of really high quality value products that are hitting the Shack Shop today!
Shacknews has a brand new line of really high quality value products that are hitting the Shack Shop today!
Shacknews has a brand new line of really high quality value products that are hitting the Shack Shop today!
Shacknews has a brand new line of really high quality value products that are hitting the Shack Shop today!