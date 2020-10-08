AMD announces Ryzen 9 5950X as the beefier variant of Ryzen 5000 CPUs
In announcing it's Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs, AMD gave us a standard with the 5900X, but there's also a stronger version coming with Ryzen 9 5950X.
AMD has unveiled their Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 series processors.
During its Where Gaming Begins presentation, AMD gave a full look at the Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture as the basis of its upcoming gaming desktop CPUs.