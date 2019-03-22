The Cartridge Family 082 - Buffa and John Call Joe "Daddy", Mixed Opinions on The Outer Worlds
Joe has officially ascended to the realm of father fathers, and yet still has time to play The Outer Worlds. Impressive!
Game studio Spike Chunshoft revealed the release date for AI: The Somnium Files and given us a glimpse of the full 2019 lineup, including SUDA51 DLC for Fire Pro Wrestling World.