A Bit of Foolishness: An Oral History of Age of Empires
As WarCraft II, Command & Conquer, and Civilization II continued to sell, a small group of business programmers toiled away on Age of Empires, a strategy game that combined all three.
Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will be arriving in all its 4K glory on PC and Xbox this coming November.
Age of Empires 2 is getting a new Definitive Edition, and we caught up with the developers to learn about the challenges behind making it happen.