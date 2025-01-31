Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 31: Lunar New Year sales

Greetings, Shackers. While I expected to be away this weekend, I have found the bandwidth to deliver this weekend's top deals. It's time to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which means that if you have a favorite gaming publisher, they probably have a sale over on Steam. Check out the best from Capcom, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, EA, and many more as part of this weekend's sale.
Plus, Blizzard has a deal on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the Humble Store is continuing its Winter Sale, and a lot more can be found this weekend.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Undying - FREE until 2/6
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/18)
- Elite Dangerous - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Jurassic World Evolution - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Eastern Exorcist - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Epic Savings
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $35.99 (60% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $15.99 (36% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $17.99 (55% off)
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dustborn - $11.99 (60% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $22.49 (55% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store Epic Savings Sale.
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $28.79 (36% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $43.39 (38% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $32.99 (34% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $36.49 (27% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $30.09 (57% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.49 (57% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $22.74 (68% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.39 (61% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- You Suck at Parking Complete Edition [Steam] - $3.09 (85% off)
- Quake 2 [Steam] - $3.59 (64% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $10.47 (30% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $41.19 (31% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $29.89 (57% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.46 (64% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.22 (71% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.89 (55% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $37.89 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $13.02 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.21 (91% off)
Gamersgate
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $45.99 (34% off)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. [Steam] - $15.49 (23% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws [Ubisoft] - $41.00 (42% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $21.00 (70% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $29.99 (57% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $37.99 (55% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.50 (50% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $9.24 (69% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Brick Tales [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.39 (42% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Moonscars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- The Outer Worlds - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- GRIP - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/19)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - "$15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JAN15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $44.09 (37% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $33.74 (33% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $43.67 (38% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $28.79 (36% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.04 (65% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Against the Storm, Jagged Alliance 3, Blasphemous 2, Beneath Oresa, Fort Solis, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Dordogne, and The Pegasus Expedition. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Yars Rising [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble [Steam] - $7.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece [Steam] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $10.49 (85% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $15.74 (65% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 [Steam] - $3.99 (60% off)
- That's just a small sample of everything available. Check out the Humble Store's Winter Sale 2025.
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $41.99 (40% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $28.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $21.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $10.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
Steam
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Palworld [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Square Enix Lunar New Year Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $33.49 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Lunar New Year Sale.
- Sega Year of the Snake Sale
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $48.99 (30% off)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. - $15.99 (20% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Year of the Snake Sale.
- Xbox Developer Direct
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ara: History Untold - $38.99 (35% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Anthology - $28.30 (73% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.23 (78% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Developer Direct Sale.
- Rockstar Games Sale
- Red Dead Redemption - $39.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.98 (38% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Bully Scholarship Edition - $5.24 (65% off)
- More from the Steam Rockstar Games Sale.
- Electronic Arts Lunar New Year Sale
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two - $7.99 (80% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts Lunar New Year Sale.
- Capcom Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Lunar New Year Sale.
- Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Gundam Breaker 4 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition - $39.59 (64% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.90 (48% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $35.09 (22% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hunt: Showdown 1896 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Party Animals - $11.99 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 31: Lunar New Year sales