Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 31: Lunar New Year sales

Several publishers are celebrating the Lunar New Year on Steam.
Ozzie Mejia
Greetings, Shackers. While I expected to be away this weekend, I have found the bandwidth to deliver this weekend's top deals. It's time to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which means that if you have a favorite gaming publisher, they probably have a sale over on Steam. Check out the best from Capcom, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, EA, and many more as part of this weekend's sale.

Plus, Blizzard has a deal on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the Humble Store is continuing its Winter Sale, and a lot more can be found this weekend.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code JAN15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Against the Storm, Jagged Alliance 3, Blasphemous 2, Beneath Oresa, Fort Solis, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Dordogne, and The Pegasus Expedition. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.

