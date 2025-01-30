Forza Horizon 5 comes to PlayStation 5 this spring
Forza Horizon 5 is the latest Xbox Game Studios title to get a PS5 release.
The Forza Horizon series has consistently been one of Microsoft’s best-performing titles over the past couple of generations, and the publisher will soon take the franchise to new roads. Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PS5 this spring.
Forza Horizon 5 developer Playground Games announced the PS5 release of Forza Horizon 5 in a blog post this afternoon. The game’s PS5 version was developed in association with Panic Button and will feature the same content as the Xbox version of the game.
Playground Games has also confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 will support cross-play between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
The decision to bring Forza Horizon 5 to PS5 is consistent with Microsoft’s new multiplatform philosophy. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the latest release from Xbox Game Studios, is already set for a PS5 release this spring.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Forza Horizon 5 comes to PlayStation 5 this spring