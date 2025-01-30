New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Forza Horizon 5 comes to PlayStation 5 this spring

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest Xbox Game Studios title to get a PS5 release.
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
The Forza Horizon series has consistently been one of Microsoft’s best-performing titles over the past couple of generations, and the publisher will soon take the franchise to new roads. Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PS5 this spring.

Forza Horizon 5 developer Playground Games announced the PS5 release of Forza Horizon 5 in a blog post this afternoon. The game’s PS5 version was developed in association with Panic Button and will feature the same content as the Xbox version of the game.

A car racing down a dirt path.

Playground Games has also confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 will support cross-play between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The decision to bring Forza Horizon 5 to PS5 is consistent with Microsoft’s new multiplatform philosophy. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the latest release from Xbox Game Studios, is already set for a PS5 release this spring.

