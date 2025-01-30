ShackStream: Trying to be stealthy in Sniper Elite: Resistance Jan is going to try to sneak his way around a late campaign missing in Sniper Elite: Resistance.

After spending quite a few hours in Sniper Elite: Resistance over the past few weeks, it's time to crack on in the campaign. Join Jan tonight for a look at a late campaign mission deep behind enemy lines in occupied France. He'll attempt to be stealthy, but time will tell if he can be successful in that endeavor.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will continue to save the Allied efforts to ensure the invasion of Europe can go ahead smoothly by disrupting the Nazis' super weapon plans. He'll highlight some of what he enjoyed the most about Sniper Elite: Resistance. If you haven't yet checked out his review, have a look at what you can expect. If you plan to play through the campaign at your own pace, please be aware that there will be spoilers in this stream.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.