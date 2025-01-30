New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black to get patch with 'balance adjustments and additional features'

Team Ninja intends to release a major Ninja Gaiden 2 Black patch in mid-February 2025.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Team Ninja
1

It’s been around a week since Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo dropped Ninja Gaiden 2 Black out of the blue to land on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, including coming to Game Pass, but it looks like Team Ninja still has plans for the classic action game’s revival on new platforms. A patch was released to help with small fixes, but in putting out that update, Team Ninja also shared that another patch is on the way in February, and this one will feature “balance adjustments and additional features” for the game.

Team Ninja shared this detail about upcoming update plans for Ninja Gaiden 2 Black on its social media this week. There, the group shared a teaser of what’s ahead for the game:

When we played Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, we enjoyed it. It is, after all, still Ninja Gaiden. It’s deliciously bloody, brutal, stylish, and challenging. However, hardcore players didn’t take long to figure out that this was an upgrade of Ninja Gaiden 2 Sigma, rather than the original. That came with certain caveats like a reduced enemy count and certain combo flaws. It seems Team Ninja has taken feedback on Ninja Gaiden 2 Black to heart and will be adjusting to make it the game fans want. That said, it will be interesting to see what kind of “additional features” are in store.

With the next update coming in mid-February, stay tuned for to the Ninja Gaiden topic for further updates and news.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola