Ninja Gaiden 2 Black to get patch with 'balance adjustments and additional features' Team Ninja intends to release a major Ninja Gaiden 2 Black patch in mid-February 2025.

It’s been around a week since Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo dropped Ninja Gaiden 2 Black out of the blue to land on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, including coming to Game Pass, but it looks like Team Ninja still has plans for the classic action game’s revival on new platforms. A patch was released to help with small fixes, but in putting out that update, Team Ninja also shared that another patch is on the way in February, and this one will feature “balance adjustments and additional features” for the game.

Team Ninja shared this detail about upcoming update plans for Ninja Gaiden 2 Black on its social media this week. There, the group shared a teaser of what’s ahead for the game:

Based on the feedback received, we are preparing a patch aimed for release in mid-February with some balance adjustments and additional features.

Ver. 1.0.6.0 Patch Released

A patch for the Microsoft Store ver. to fix the issue where super-resolution couldn't be selected has been released.



Details on the website.https://t.co/o3zjtXhXqh



Based on the feedback received, we are preparing a patch aimed for release in… — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) January 29, 2025

When we played Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, we enjoyed it. It is, after all, still Ninja Gaiden. It’s deliciously bloody, brutal, stylish, and challenging. However, hardcore players didn’t take long to figure out that this was an upgrade of Ninja Gaiden 2 Sigma, rather than the original. That came with certain caveats like a reduced enemy count and certain combo flaws. It seems Team Ninja has taken feedback on Ninja Gaiden 2 Black to heart and will be adjusting to make it the game fans want. That said, it will be interesting to see what kind of “additional features” are in store.

With the next update coming in mid-February, stay tuned for to the Ninja Gaiden topic for further updates and news.