Apex Legends Year 4 Championship: Prize pool, schedule & how to watch The Apex Legends Global Series comes to Japan for the first time to crown a world champion.

The Apex Legends Global Series has come to Japan for the first time in its history. Sapporo, Hokkaido will welcome Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, and the top Apex Legends players from across the globe for the ALGS Year 4 Championship. Group stages have played out all week and now it's time to get into the elimination rounds. Shacknews is on the ground to help get you prepared for the biggest weekend of the Apex Legends esports season.

How much is the ALGS Year 4 Championship prize pool?

According to the Apex Legends Global Series website, the ALGS Year 4 Championship prize pool is at $2 million USD. Here's how the prize money (USD for all amounts shown) is set to be distributed:

1st place - $600,000

2nd place - $320,000

3rd place - $210,000

4th place - $170,000

5th place - $130,000

6th place - $100,000

7th place - $80,000

8th place - $60,000

9th place - $50,000

10th place - $40,000

11th place - $32,000

12th place - $30,000

13th place - $28,000

14th place - $26,000

15th place - $24,000

16th place - $22,000

17th place - $21,000

18th place - $20,000

19th place - $19,000

20th place - $18,000

ALGS Year 4 Championship schedule



Source: Electronic Arts

The group stages played out over the course of Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The Bracket Stage is set to begin later today. That's Friday, January 31 in Japan, but it'll begin in the evening on Thursday, January 30 for everyone in North America.

Match Point finals will happen on Sunday, February 2 at 11:30 a.m. JST. For North American fans, that'll be in the evening on Saturday, February 1.

We've done all the necessary conversions here at Shacknews. Here's the schedule for North American Apex Legends fans:

Bracket Stage Day 1 (Thursday, January 30) Elimination Round 1 (8 matches) - 7:00 p.m. PST/10:00 p.m. EST Creator Showmatch - 12:00 a.m. PST/3:00 a.m. EST

Bracket Stage Day 2 (Friday, January 31) Opening Ceremony - 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST Winners Bracket - 6:15 p.m. PST/9:15 p.m. EST Elimination Round 2 POI Draft - 11:00 p.m. PST/2 a.m. EST Elimination Round 2 - 11:45 p.m. PST/2:45 a.m. EST Finals POI Draft - 4:15 a.m. PST/7:15 p.m. EST

Match Point Finals (Saturday, February 1) Opening Ceremony - 6:30 p.m. PST/9:30 p.m. EST Match Point Finals - 6:45 p.m. PST/9:45 p.m. EST



The Bracket Stage round will feature rounds of single, eight-match series. By the end, 20 teams will remain and advance to the final Match Point round day of competition. For the Match Point Finals stage, teams must reach the 50-point threshold in order to trigger Match Point. If a team on Match Point wins another round, that team will be named the ALGS World Champion. Games will be contested on the World's Edge, Storm Point, and E-District maps with Respawn touting E-District as the first new map addition to ALGS competition since February 2022.

As for who's competing, here's a look at everyone in the four groups.



Source: Electronic Arts

How to watch the ALGS Year 4 Championship

The ALGS Year 4 Championship weekend can be seen in its entirety live on the Apex Legends Esports YouTube channel and Apex Legends Twitch channel. There's a helpful YouTube embed for the final day of competition above, too. Those interested in following specific teams from their perspective can head over to FACEIT Watch and follow up to four teams simultaneously. FACEIT Watch is also available via Google Chromecast.

ALGS Year 4 Championship Twitch Drops

Twitch drops are coming back for Year 4 Champs!



Tune in to https://t.co/r72Mt7R5bP from Jan 29 to Feb 2 to get sweet drops like the “Champs Trophy Sticker” or the “Golden Nessie Gun Charm”. 😍



Oh, and one more thing. 👏

We’ll be giving away a total of 50,000 Apex Coins so…… pic.twitter.com/HLQ2gdeqQw — Apex Legends Esports (@PlayApexEsports) January 25, 2025

While it's possible to check out the action on YouTube, Twitch would like to make it worth the Apex Legends player's while to watch on their platform. Twitch Drops will be enabled throughout the weekend. Did you miss any over the course of the weekend, including during the group stages earlier this week? That's ok, because they'll all be available on Match Point Finals Sunday (or Saturday, for those of you in North America). Stickers, skins, Holosprays, Charms, and more will be available. Apex Coins will also be given to random users throwing out the hashtag #hotdrops.

More details on these Twitch Drops can be found on the Apex Legends website.

How to watch the ALGS Year 4 Championship VODs

The full archives of the ALGS Year 4 Championship will be available on the Apex Legends Global Series YouTube channel under the live tab. Look for full recaps on that page as well.

Shacknews will be watching the ALGS Year 4 Championship this weekend. We'll have more throughout the weekend, plus we're talking to members of the Respawn team about what's on the horizon for Apex Legends. Stay tuned to Shacknews in the coming days for more and watch along with us as a new world champion is crowned.