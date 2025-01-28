New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

What is the release date of the Rhino Heirloom skin? - Warframe

Rhino is the next Warframe to get the Heirloom treatment, which basically means the angry boy is getting a very fancy new skin.
Aidan O'Brien
Digital Extremes
Heirloom skins are the newest and shiniest addition to Warframe's cosmetic collection, featuring some of the most insane-looking skins we have seen in the game to date. So far, Frost, Mag, and Ember have all gotten the heirloom treatment, and now it is time for Rhino to step up and get his due. 

What is the release date of the Rhino Heirloom skin in Warframe

The Rhino Heirloom skin concept art
Source: Digital Extremes

The Rhino Heirloom skin will go on sale on February 6 at 11 a.m. ET. The skin will be part of two different collections that will be available for sale, one for Platinum, the game's premium currency, and one for real-world cash if you would prefer. Purchase for real money will get you a bunch of bonus Platinum as well.

Rhino Heirloom Steel Collection (real-world currency)

  • Rhino Heirloom Skin
  • Rhino Heirloom Signa
  • Rhino Heirloom Color Palette
  • Rhino Heirloom Glyph
  • Rhino Heirloom Sigil
  • Rhino Heirloom Prex Card
  • 425 bonus Platinum

Rhino Heirloom Iron Collection (in-game Platinum)

  • Rhino Heirloom Skin
  • Rhino Heirloom Signa
  • Rhino Heirloom Color Palette
  • Rhino Heirloom Glyph
  • Rhino Heirloom Sigil
  • Rhino Heirloom Prex Card

As you can see, the contents are essentially identical except for the free Platinum that you get when you buy with cash. For anyone who loves the Heirloom but is missing out on Rhino Prime, then the good news is that he will be coming to Prime Resurgence on February 6, which is great news for folks out there who haven't farmed him up yet.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Warframe page.

    Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

