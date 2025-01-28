What is the release date of the Rhino Heirloom skin? - Warframe Rhino is the next Warframe to get the Heirloom treatment, which basically means the angry boy is getting a very fancy new skin.

Heirloom skins are the newest and shiniest addition to Warframe's cosmetic collection, featuring some of the most insane-looking skins we have seen in the game to date. So far, Frost, Mag, and Ember have all gotten the heirloom treatment, and now it is time for Rhino to step up and get his due.

What is the release date of the Rhino Heirloom skin in Warframe

Source: Digital Extremes

The Rhino Heirloom skin will go on sale on February 6 at 11 a.m. ET. The skin will be part of two different collections that will be available for sale, one for Platinum, the game's premium currency, and one for real-world cash if you would prefer. Purchase for real money will get you a bunch of bonus Platinum as well.

Rhino Heirloom Steel Collection (real-world currency)

Rhino Heirloom Skin

Rhino Heirloom Signa

Rhino Heirloom Color Palette

Rhino Heirloom Glyph

Rhino Heirloom Sigil

Rhino Heirloom Prex Card

425 bonus Platinum

Rhino Heirloom Iron Collection (in-game Platinum)

Rhino Heirloom Skin

Rhino Heirloom Signa

Rhino Heirloom Color Palette

Rhino Heirloom Glyph

Rhino Heirloom Sigil

Rhino Heirloom Prex Card

As you can see, the contents are essentially identical except for the free Platinum that you get when you buy with cash. For anyone who loves the Heirloom but is missing out on Rhino Prime, then the good news is that he will be coming to Prime Resurgence on February 6, which is great news for folks out there who haven't farmed him up yet.

