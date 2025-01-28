New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Destiny 2: Heresy Act 1 developer livestream here

Bungie is set to give players insight into the last Episode of The Final Shape era: Heresy.
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Destiny 2: Heresy is almost here and Bungie is ready to show players what’s coming with another developer livestream. Join us today as we react to the announcements and hear how the game is changing when Heresy releases.

Destiny 2: Heresy Act 2 developer livestream

The Destiny 2 Heresy Act 1 developer livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on January 28, 2025. We’ll be streaming the presentation over on our Shacknews Twitch channel, so make sure you come along and join us.

There’s no telling exactly how long this Bungie stream will go for, but if it’s anything like the previous ones, it’ll last somewhere in the realm of 30 to 45 minutes. During this time, Bungie will give us some insight into what’s coming with the next episode of Destiny 2, called Heresy.

Destiny 2: Heresy is scheduled to release next week on February 4, 2025. This will be the last of the episodic format Bungie had planned following the launch of The Final Shape. Keep an eye on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with this ever-changing game.

Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

