Watch the Destiny 2: Heresy Act 1 developer livestream here Bungie is set to give players insight into the last Episode of The Final Shape era: Heresy.

Destiny 2: Heresy is almost here and Bungie is ready to show players what’s coming with another developer livestream. Join us today as we react to the announcements and hear how the game is changing when Heresy releases.

The Destiny 2 Heresy Act 1 developer livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on January 28, 2025. We’ll be streaming the presentation over on our Shacknews Twitch channel, so make sure you come along and join us.

There’s no telling exactly how long this Bungie stream will go for, but if it’s anything like the previous ones, it’ll last somewhere in the realm of 30 to 45 minutes. During this time, Bungie will give us some insight into what’s coming with the next episode of Destiny 2, called Heresy.

Destiny 2: Heresy is scheduled to release next week on February 4, 2025. This will be the last of the episodic format Bungie had planned following the launch of The Final Shape. Keep an eye on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with this ever-changing game.