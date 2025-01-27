ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 169 - Things Too Ugly As we clock in for our shift at TEREBRO INC., we'll be making decisions that decide if the company sinks or swims in this quirky simulator.

It’s another fine week and a Monday at that, which means it’s time to bring Indie-licious back for another livestream of new and interesting indies. This week, we’ve got Things Too Ugly from the developers at Professor Space Games and its publisher, Baltoro Games. It’s a business sim with a slightly thriller twist.

Things Too Ugly came out on January 16, 2025, and is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. As an employee of TEREBRO INC., you clock in and begin a day of risk assessment for various clients. Along the way, you’ll unravel secrets behind the company and decide what to do with those secrets. What you do could determine whether the company succeeds or fails.

Join us as we play Things Too Ugly live on Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Will we be sturdy and professional enough to stomach the business of Things Too Ugly? Tune in and find out as go live with Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel shortly.