New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 169 - Things Too Ugly

As we clock in for our shift at TEREBRO INC., we'll be making decisions that decide if the company sinks or swims in this quirky simulator.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s another fine week and a Monday at that, which means it’s time to bring Indie-licious back for another livestream of new and interesting indies. This week, we’ve got Things Too Ugly from the developers at Professor Space Games and its publisher, Baltoro Games. It’s a business sim with a slightly thriller twist.

Things Too Ugly came out on January 16, 2025, and is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. As an employee of TEREBRO INC., you clock in and begin a day of risk assessment for various clients. Along the way, you’ll unravel secrets behind the company and decide what to do with those secrets. What you do could determine whether the company succeeds or fails.

Join us as we play Things Too Ugly live on Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank folks who stop by to watch our livestream content. Your support of ShackStream productions like The Stevetendo Show and Pop! Goes the Culture keep us going strong and bringing the best back to you. If you’d like to support our livestreams, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do the subscribing for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it into your Twitch account and you’ll get a free subscription each month to use as you please.

Will we be sturdy and professional enough to stomach the business of Things Too Ugly? Tune in and find out as go live with Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel shortly.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola