Rise of the Ronin Steam release date set for March 2025 Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have announced a PC release date for 2024 open world action-RPG Rise of the Ronin along with PC-specific improvements.

Rise of the Ronin came in out 2024 and was quite an open world adventure from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, but it was confined entirely to the PlayStation platform. About a year over, that exclusivity is coming to an end and Rise of the Ronin is finally making its way to Steam. The game has a release date on PC set for March 2025, and with it will come a wealth of upgrades and updates that should help players get the most out of the game on Steam.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja shared details about the Steam release date of Rise of the Ronin via a new trailer posted this week. On March 11, 2025, Rise of the Ronin will officially launch on PC via Steam.

The PC version of Rise of the Ronin will also have these specific enhancements:

8K resolution support

DirectX 12 Ultimate support

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility

120fps support

Ray tracing support

3D audio support

Customizable keyboard and mouse controls

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support

NVIDIA DLSSS and Reflex support

UI menu with mouse clickability

Intel XeSS graphics technology support

Rise of the Ronin was a solid part of 2024’s year of gaming, winning over a lot of critics, including our own here at Shacknews. The game features a beautiful open world to explore, a wide variety of combat styles and weapons to master, and multiple story paths depending on what characters you support through the campaign as you engage in the social, political, and physical fight between traditionalist Japan and the adoption of foreign idealogies.

With the PC release date on Steam set for Rise of the Ronin, it’ll be exciting to see Steam’s playerbase discover what we saw in 2024, provided the port sticks the landing. Stay tuned for more Rise of the Ronin news and updates here at Shacknews.